Punjab CS for enforcing one-month ban on sugar sale for commercial use

LAHORE: Punjab chief secretary has directed the field officers to ensure strict enforcement of one-month ban on sale of sugar for commercial use and allow mills to sell the sweetener for the consumption of domestic consumers only. He said hike in sugar prices was unjustified, adding an artificial shortage of the commodity is being created to increase the rate against which stern action would be taken.

He gave this direction while presiding over a meeting on price control. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, arrangements in Sahulat Bazaars, and action taken against hoarders and profiteers in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that as per the directive of the CM, providing relief to the people was priority and for this purpose, everyone has to work together as a team.

The meeting was briefed that on the directions of Prime Minister crackdowns on hoarders and profiteer continued to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed rates in the province and 475 tons of sugar and 30,000 kg of ghee were recovered in Vehari during raids. Around 196 Sahulat bazaars have been made functional where food items, including flour and sugar are available in sufficient quantities at discounted rates.