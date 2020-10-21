close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 21, 2020

CPO holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 21, 2020

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Tuesday held open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to solve public complaints.

The ‘Khuli Kutchery’ was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers’’ concerned were also present.

As many as 25 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to City Police Officer.

The CPO also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers’’ concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was holding ‘Khuli Kutchery’ on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible timeframe, he added.

Latest News

More From Islamabad