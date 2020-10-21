Court orders DNA report, charge sheet in three-year-old boy’s rape case

A local court on Tuesday remanded a man to prison on judicial remand in a case pertaining to the sexual assault of a three-year-old boy in Natha Khan Goth. Police presented the suspect, identified as Faisal Khan, before the District East judicial magistrate after the completion of the duration of his allowed physical remand.

The investigating officer told the judge that DNA samples were taken from the suspect to ascertain his involvement in the crime. He added that the report was awaited. The court gave the police 14 days to file a charge sheet against the suspect, who was sent to jail in judicial custody until the next hearing.

According to the IO, the suspect was arrested after the victim got frightened on seeing his photograph. The child, who is unable to speak properly yet, was raped on October 14, confirmed his medical report. A complaint was registered at the Shah Faisal Colony police station by the victim’s father, Shahid Iqbal, after the child was found by a relative in a dead-end street near his house in Natha Khan Goth.

Iqbal said: “I left home to buy groceries from a nearby shop, as my child was waiting for me at the doorstep. He was not there when I returned, and after a while my cousin brought him.” The child was half naked and blood was leaking through his rectum, while his shalwar was found in the street that was closed off at one end, added the father.

The FIR was registered under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It reads: “Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, will be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment of either description for a term which will not be less than two years nor more than 10 years, and will also be liable to fine.”