close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 21, 2020

UN ‘dismayed’ at India arrests, NGO restrictions

World

AFP
October 21, 2020

GENEVA: UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced her dismay on Tuesday at the arrest of activists in India and restrictions to the work of non-governmental organisations.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights appealed to New Delhi to safeguard the rights of human rights defenders and NGOs. Bachelet regretted what she called the application of vaguely worded laws that constrain NGOs’ activities and restrict foreign funding.

"India has long had a strong civil society, which has been at the forefront of groundbreaking human rights advocacy," the former Chilean president said.

Latest News

More From World