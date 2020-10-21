Life of the elderly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After the age of 60, senior citizens are not eligible for medical insurance or loan on EMI. They don’t have any job opportunities. Even though they have to survive on a meagre amount of money, they have to pay taxes on everything that they purchase. How can senior citizens afford all these taxes? The governments spend a billion of rupees on irrelevant schemes, but never gives any relief to the needy senior citizen of this country. In Pakistan, it is a tragedy to be a senior citizen.
Haroon Khan
Nowshera