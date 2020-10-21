close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 21, 2020

Life of the elderly

Newspost

 
October 21, 2020

After the age of 60, senior citizens are not eligible for medical insurance or loan on EMI. They don’t have any job opportunities. Even though they have to survive on a meagre amount of money, they have to pay taxes on everything that they purchase. How can senior citizens afford all these taxes? The governments spend a billion of rupees on irrelevant schemes, but never gives any relief to the needy senior citizen of this country. In Pakistan, it is a tragedy to be a senior citizen.

Haroon Khan

Nowshera

Latest News

More From Newspost