IHC orders compensation to missing person’s family

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered for providing compensation to the family of a missing citizen, Sajid Mehmood, by the next date of hearing. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a case pertaining to non-recovery of IT expert Sajid Mehmood, who had been missing for five years. At the outset of the hearing, the bench remarked that if compensation was not paid, high officials would be summoned. Thebench remarked that why the court should not take action for non-implementation of its decision regarding payment of compensation to the victim family. The counsel for Interior Ministry Hasnain Ibrahim Kazmi took the stance that the ministry did not have such funds. It had requested the finance ministry to provide funds, he said, and pleaded that a letter was served on Oct 13, asking for the funds. He said that as soon as the reply was received, the ministry would implement the court orders. Petitioner’s lawyer Omar Gilani contended that the police had not submitted any report in last two years regarding the missing citizen. To this, the bench remarked that even the police was not bothered to read the court decision because it was related to a common citizen.

Justice Minallah said that the missing citizen was a common man, not an important man, so no one cared. Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the courts could only observe and asked the police officials that a person had gone missing from their area and the police had admitted that it was a case of disappearance.

The one who would be responsible in the law would be responsible for the incident, the court said. Further hearing was adjourned till Nov 16.