PU teachers observe ‘Black Day’

LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) on Monday observed Black Day on campus on a call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) against the policies of Higher Education Commission and the Punjab government. PUASA and FAPUASA Punjab Chapter President Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Secretary Javed Sami and other office-bearers visited various departments. The teachers were wearing black arm bands as a protest mark. Dr Mumtaz Anwar alleged that HEC chairman and his team had brought higher education sector progress to a halt. He demanded the Punjab government immediately implement its promises made to academic fraternity.

He said the HEC team was not resolving the problems being faced by the faculty members in the universities and had failed to promote higher education and research culture in Pakistan. Criticising the government for not fulfilling its promises as per agreement, Dr Mumtaz Anwar demanded the Punjab government approve ante-date appointment of teachers as per previous practice. He said the Punjab government was humiliating vice-chancellors and teachers through cheap tactics. He demanded that FAPUASA be given representation in every policy making process.

He said that FAPUASA would continue its country-wide protest campaigns until their just demands were addressed in a proper manner. He said teachers from all universities would hold a mega protest demonstration outside HEC Islamabad on 21 October.