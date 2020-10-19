close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

Youth killed in Nawabshah over karokari issue

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

SUKKUR: A youth was shot dead in Nawabshah over karokari issue on Sunday.

Parents of the deceased youth, along with citizens, staged protest by putting placing the body on the road.

Reports said the accused entered the house of a retired schoolteacher, Atta Muhammad Brohi in Nawabshah, and opened fire at inmates in which 22-year-old Saddam Hussain was killed, while three others, identified as Atta Muhammad, Shah Muhammad and Bakhtiar Brohi, were injured.

Meanwhile the relatives and citizens placed the body at Sanghar-Nawabshah Road and staged protest over the incident. The protesters demanded arrest of the killers.

DSP Shaheed Benazirabad, after negotiations, got clear the road with promise of arresting the killers within 12 hours.

