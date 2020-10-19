Five dead, two injured in road accidents

Five people, including a minor boy, lost their lives while a man and his daughter were wounded in road mishaps in parts of the city on Sunday. Near the city’s Nooriabad area on Superhighway, thee men died in a road traffic accident. The bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the accident took place when the victims on their motorcycle were hit by a speedy unknown dumper. The deceased were later identified as 20-year-old Jafar, 22-year-old Jafar Sher Hussain and 25-year-old Jafar Nadeem.

Police said the deceased were residents of the Ziauddin Goth area on Superhighway. Police have registered a case. Similarly, a minor boy lost his life while his father and his sister were wounded in a road traffic accident that took place near the Jamali Flyover on Superhighway. The father was identified as 60-year-old Khalid, son of Gul, and the sister as Nadia, 4.

Subsequently, police and rescuers reached the accident site and moved the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced the six-year-old boy dead. The injured father told police that he was a resident of the Sohrab Goth area and was travelling with his children on a motorcycle when an unknown speedy vehicle hit them. Police have registered a case against an unknown driver.

Separately, a 26-year-old man died in a road tragedy near the Ayesha Manzil area within the limits of the Jauharabad police station. The body was transported to the ASH for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified and a case had been registered.