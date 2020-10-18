Passer-by killed in DI Khan police encounter

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug seller during an encounter in which a passer-by died while three others were injured.

The firing also left three people including two police officials injured, said a police official on Saturday.According to sources in the City Police Station, the police were tipped-off about the presence of an infamous drug peddler Sohail Gandapur in Mohallah Qureshian Wala in the inner city.The police raiding team led by SHO Muhammad Ramzan Baloch besieged the area where the accused drug-pusher was hiding. The sources said the accused opened fire on the policemen to evade arrest and as a result, two constables identified as Mujib urehman Marwat and Muhammad Ayyub were injured.Also, two passers-by Safdar Abbas Shah and Syed Masjud Hussain were injured, but Safdar later died at hospital.The encounter later resulted in the arrest of Sohail Gandapur and a case was registered against him.