Egyptian envoy meets power minister

Islamabad: Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Dahrough called on Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan here and discussed with him the ways and means to extend the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

The two discussed the potential areas of cooperation in the energy sector of Pakistan with special focus on exploring the business opportunities in the renewable energy projects.

The minister said the Hydel and Renewable Energy will be 60 percent of the Energy Mix by 2030 thereby increasing the share of indigenous energy.