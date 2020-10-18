â€˜Influential Lahori held for harassing female Clifton SHOâ€™

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing and harassing a female police officer, said the spokesperson for the agency.

The spokesperson said that suspect Naeem, alias Kalu, was arrested on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Ghazala Perveen, adding that the officials had also recovered illegal material from his possession.

The spokesperson said that the suspect had arrived in Karachi to get bail in a case registered against him at the Cybercrime Wing of the agency when FIA officials arrested him.

He added that the arrested suspect was found involved in blackmailing and harassing SHO Ghazala for the past few months, and he had also been threatening her as well as demanding money from her. The spokesperson pointed out that the suspect is an influential person in Lahore.

Last month, Sub-Inspector Ghazala had accused the officials of the Sindh police for harassing her. The first female SHO to be appointed in Karachiâ€™s Clifton neighbourhood, she had levelled harassment allegations against her seniors without naming anyone, saying that some of police officials in the department had been harassing her.