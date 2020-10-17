Aisam, Inglot lose Hulks Indoors semi-final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot lost in the semi-finals of Hulks Indoors in Cologne, Germany, on Friday.
The unseeded Aisam and Inglot, ranked 50th and 59th, respectively, were beaten by the second seed French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 4-6, 7-6(7-1), 7-10.