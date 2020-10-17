close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 17, 2020

Aisam, Inglot lose Hulks Indoors semi-final

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 17, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his British partner Dominic Inglot lost in the semi-finals of Hulks Indoors in Cologne, Germany, on Friday.

The unseeded Aisam and Inglot, ranked 50th and 59th, respectively, were beaten by the second seed French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 4-6, 7-6(7-1), 7-10.

