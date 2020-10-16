PTI submits resolution to Sindh Assembly against PDM rally

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly to condemn the organisation of a rally in Karachi by the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition parties’ alliance, on Sunday amidst the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman submitted the resolution, which criticised the Sindh government for its alleged double standards. The resolution said that those who closed down the saving bazaars and marriage halls on the pretext of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus were now allowing the opposition parties to hold rallies.

Zaman said that it showed a clear contradiction between the words and deeds of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. “On the one hand, the chief minister joins hands with people to stay careful because of the coronavirus, but on the other hand, he is hosting the rally himself,” he said.

“Chief Minister, tell me, will there be no coronavirus in the meetings?” he asked. PTI Sindh Assembly members Dr Seema Zia, Shehzad Qureshi, Saeed Afridi and Omar Omari, and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Zaman said that the anti-people Sindh government was pushing the people towards a deadly disease. “Due to the poor strategy of the Sindh government, coronavirus cases were recorded highest in Sindh in the past,” the PTI leader said, adding that steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal minister Asad Umar against limiting the coronavirus were commended globally.

He said that the opposition was endangering the lives of the people for its own interests. He remarked that children of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari wanted to spread chaos in the country under the leadership of Fazlur Rehman. Zaman also requested the chief justice to impose a ban on political rallies and gatherings due to the threat of covid-19 spread.