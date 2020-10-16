PPP stalwart Rashid Rabbani passes away

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rashid Rabbani passed away in Karachi on Thursday after an undisclosed illness, his family said.

According to Geo News, Rabbani had been hospitalised at a private facility in the city for many days and had been on a ventilator.

An old guard of the PPP, he was most recently serving as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s special assistant. Soon after news of his death broke, condolences began to pour in.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari extended his condolences over Rabbani’s passing, saying that he was a huge asset to the party. “His sacrifices for the party and for democracy are unforgettable,” Zardari said.

Chief Minister Shah expressed deep sorrow over Rabbani’s demise and extended his condolences to the entire family, saying that he was one of the few who could be counted among late Benazir Bhutto’s closest associates. “His services to democracy shall always be remembered,” Shah said.

Senior party leader Sherry Rehman said she was “devastated” to hear of Rabbani’s passing and remembered him as a colleague, comrade, and friend. “He was so much to so many of us in Karachi. Old guard PPP, always full of enthusiasm, always ready for activism. Can’t imagine any activity in Karachi without him!” she wrote.

Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government’s spokesperson, also expressed sorrow over his demise and said that his death has ended a glorious chapter of politics in Pakistan. He recalled him as always being very warm, affectionate and people-friendly and said his numerous services to democracy in Pakistan will always be remembered.