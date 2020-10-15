IHC seeks record from ECP in Vawda’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned the Election Commission’s record in the disqualification case against Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda.

Despite several notices PTI leader Faisal Vawda failed to submit his reply in the court against the plea of his disqualification. Petitioner lawyer said that Faisal Vawda is making a mockery of the court proceedings. He has been not following the court orders and should be disqualified for hiding his double citizenship.

Justice Aamer Farooq told the lawyer not to make the matter political. This is a legal case. “We know how to handle it.” The court has sought complete record from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and adjourned the case till November 4.

A petition was filed against the PTI minister on January 29 for submitting fake documents to the ECP. The petitioner has alleged that Faisal Vawda filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018 when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018.

The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25. Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen.

They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets. On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”