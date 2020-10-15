Coordination imperative to help GBV survivors

LAHORE: Multi-sectoral and well-coordinated response from institutions is imperative to provide survivors of GBV (gender-based violence) with essential health, policing and justice and social sector services to ensure their rehabilitation and reintegration following incidents of violence.

Essential services must be gender-friendly, non-discriminatory, holistic and rights-based. This conclusion was reached by all stakeholders present at a two-day consensus building workshop on GBV Multi-sectoral Coordination Mechanism for Prevention and Response organised by the Women Development Department and UNFPA.

The workshop provided a platform to outline vital components of a coordinated multi-sectoral response mechanism for women and girls subjected to violence, and to further identify steps to ensure implementation of an essential services package for survivors of violence.

Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana appreciated findings of representatives of the police, social services institutions and health departments that survivors of violence must be provided with adequate physical and mental health, and medico-legal services, speedy reporting and prosecution of perpetrators, and social services to facilitate economic and social rehabilitation.

Member of police, health departments, representatives of social services institutions and members of the Planning and Development Department deliberated over the Essential Services Package developed by UNFPA, UNWOMEN, WHO and UNODC as part of the One UN Joint Programme, and acknowledged the need to recognise complex needs of survivors and for a well-coordinated response by all sectors involved.

The need for strict GBV protocols and their implementation, speedy forensic evidence collection and testing, provision of safe accommodation for women and children, dissemination of legal and rights-based information for survivors and their families, one-stop facilitation centres at provincial and district level, strong collaboration between police and prosecution departments, sensitisation of healthcare providers and provision of psycho-social support were highlighted.

A multi-sectoral coordination mechanism led by the Planning and Development Department along with district-level models was proposed to streamline and organise the process of redress for survivors and prevent instances of gender based violence.