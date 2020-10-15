PML-N flays govt for wheat price-hike

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that a 20kg bag of flour is being sold in Punjab for Rs1,000 and Rs1,100.

She said the Punjab government had fixed the rate of 20kg flour bag at Rs860, which was available at Rs700 in the previous regime. In response to Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan's statement, she said the government had allowed import of red wheat from Russia, which was used for animal feed there. She said Punjab was a prosperous province in terms of wheat and sugar but during the present regime people are begging for flour and sugar on official rates.