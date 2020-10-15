Corona funds spent in transparent manner

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik presented a cheque worth Rs120 crore to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday for CM Fund for Corona Control.

The CM appreciated the philanthropic passion of the government employees as they have set an example of sacrifice for the ailing humanity. The government has spent the donations in a transparent manner to rehabilitate the corona affectees, he added.

It is satisfying that the nation has always faced every challenge head-on and emerged successfully from difficult situations. It is also important to follow SOPs to avoid a second corona wave and social distancing should be followed. People should avoid visiting populous places and follow governmental instructions in letter and spirit, the CM said. Secretary Finance was also present.

LWMC chairman: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon had an important meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding the cleanliness of Lahore.

During the meeting, LWMC chairman apprised the chief minister of the issues related to cleanliness in the City. He briefed about the future model and strategy of LWMC. LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon stated that to provide cleanliness was company’s utmost priority and according to the vision of the government and the chief minister, the cleanliness situation in the city would be further improved. Clearing more than 20,000 ton backlog from North Lahore immediately after taking charge was the biggest challenge, he added. All the team and staff were present in the field to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the city while extraordinary cleanliness measures were taken by the organisation on the occasion of Data Sahib's Urs. The chief minister assured full cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in the city and LWMC chairman also requested a complete ban on the use of plastic bags.

LWMC chairman also said that it was very important to mobilise the enforcement wing with the help of the district administration. He requested the district administration to provide suitable alternative system for encroachments, wheelbarrows and tractor trolleys outside urban areas. He stated that the department was working tirelessly to ensure and maintain 100 percent cleanliness. Citizens should also cooperate with the department and avoid littering. He concluded that in case of waste-related complaints citizens could dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use mobile-based application Clean Lahore.

rural women: Usman Buzdar has said that the rural women play an important role in strengthening the agrarian economy.

In his message, the CM appreciated the women’s role in developing the rural economy as they also work in the field to help in increasing the agriculture productivity. The rural women are hard working and the government is fully determined for the development and protection of women’s rights, he added. A holistic policy has been evolved and the rural women will not remain deprived of their various rights because the government is duty-bound to improve the quality of life of everyone, the chief minister said adding that many more steps would be taken to safeguard the rights of the women living in remote areas, the CM concluded.