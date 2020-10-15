close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

FDE officials told to work from home

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2020

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which regulates government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, has asked its officers and officials to work from home for the next two days (Thursday and Friday) over the detection of coronavirus cases among staff members.

However, the directors will show up in office on October 15 and October 16.

According to a circular issued by the FDE, all officers and officials have been advised to keep their cell phones on and not to leave the station as they're to stay in touch with the office through Internet and cell phone for the discharge of their official duties from home. There is no official word on the number of FDE staff members diagnosed with coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Islamabad