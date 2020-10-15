FDE officials told to work from home

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), which regulates government schools and colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory, has asked its officers and officials to work from home for the next two days (Thursday and Friday) over the detection of coronavirus cases among staff members.

However, the directors will show up in office on October 15 and October 16.

According to a circular issued by the FDE, all officers and officials have been advised to keep their cell phones on and not to leave the station as they're to stay in touch with the office through Internet and cell phone for the discharge of their official duties from home. There is no official word on the number of FDE staff members diagnosed with coronavirus.