Tray Hockey championship from Oct 22

KARACHI: The PHF has announced the schedule of Tray Hockey Championship which is to be organised at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore from October 22 to November 2.

There has been no Tray Hockey Championship (qualifying rounds for national hockey championship) since 2015.

The following teams are eligible to participate in the championship: Pakistan Air Force, Mari Petroleum, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K, Pakistan Customs, PTV, POF, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Higher Education Commission, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, Fauji Foundation and Pakistan Steel Mills. The top three teams will qualify for the 66th National Senior Championship.