close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 15, 2020

Dowry ban

Newspost

 
October 15, 2020

After taking the historic decision of imposing a ban on dowry, Pakistan has become the first Muslim country to make dowry illegal. It is a great initiative that will ease the burden on families of a girl.

Now, the authorities should focus on launching awareness campaigns to educate the people that they should do away with this tradition of dowry.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost