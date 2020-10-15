tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After taking the historic decision of imposing a ban on dowry, Pakistan has become the first Muslim country to make dowry illegal. It is a great initiative that will ease the burden on families of a girl.
Now, the authorities should focus on launching awareness campaigns to educate the people that they should do away with this tradition of dowry.
Saman Rafiq
Islamabad