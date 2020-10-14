Mercury likely to touch 42oC in city

Karachi is likely to experience another hot and dry day as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted that the mercury will go as high as 42 degrees Celsius until Friday.

The metropolis was under the influence of a high-pressure area over Central Asia because of which sea breeze towards the port city had been cut off, said the Met office. The Pakistan Medical Association and other medical bodies have urged the people to remain cautious and vigilant, advising them to avoid venturing out in the sun from 11am till 4pm.

The temperature remained 37.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in the city but due to very low relative humidity, the feel-like temperature was not as higher as the actual one, officials said. They said they were expecting dry conditions in the city during the next three to four days.