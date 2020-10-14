Eight boats gutted in KPT yard fire

Eight boats worth tens of millions of rupees were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out at the Karachi Port Trust fisheriesâ€™ boat yard. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to douse the blaze.

Keeping in view the intensity of the fire, fire tenders of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), the KPT and tge Pakistan Navy reached the scene to put out the fire; however, the firefighters were able to douse the blaze with efforts of six hours.

The blaze erupted on the night between Monday and Tuesday. The owners of the boats staged a protest, accusing some influential persons of running illegal oil depots in the area, which, they said, had caused the fire. Police said an investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the fire, adding that a case would be registered if any criminal element or negligence was be found.