Are the accused more powerful than police state: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has asked whether the accused are more powerful than the police and the state that top police officers are helpless before them.

The CJ gave these remarks while presiding over a 3-member bench of the Supreme Court during the hearing of a suo motu notice on the murder of family members of Umm-e-Arbab Chandio.

The court, while expressing annoyance over non-arrest of the absconding accused in the murder case, issued notices to Balochistan FC DG, Sind Rangers DG and IGP Sindh for not extending help in arresting the absconding accused.

The CJ remarked that the top officers of the police were helpless before the accused, adding that police officers didn't come out of their offices.

Reprimanding Hyderabad DIG Naeem Sheikh, the CJ remarked, "Have you ever gone to arrest the accused". The DIG Hyderabad told the court that he had seen the site but never went after the accused.

The apex court directed Balochistan FC DG and Sindh Rangers DG to help apprehend the accused and present the report within three weeks. The court adjourned the hearing for three weeks.