Tue Oct 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

Cricket stadium to be built in Kalam

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has approved the construction of a cricket stadium in Kalam Valley.

According to information made available here, the Stadium will have a seating capacity of 20,000 spectators. The cost of its construction is estimated at Rs607 million. Kalam Valley is located at a distance of 99 kilometres from Mingora in the northern upper reaches of Swat along the bank of River of Swat.

It must be noted that Arbab Niaz stadium is also under renovation. Previously, the stadium had the capacity for only 14,000 people but after the renovation, it can accommodate around 35,000 people.

