British Airways CEO Cruz steps down

London: British Airways, slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, said Monday that CEO Alex Cruz is stepping down "with immediate effect" but gave no reason for his departure.

Parent group IAG added in a statement that Cruz, who has been BA chief executive for four and half years, will be replaced by its Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle but will remain non-executive chairman.

New IAG chief executive Luis Gallego, who took the reins from Willie Walsh just last month, said the reshuffle was aimed at emerging stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has decimated demand for air travel.