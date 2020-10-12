PMA warns of second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has warned the government and the general public about the foreseeable second spike of coronavirus, which is likely to start from schools as it happened in US, India and Iran.

“Unfortunately, the government’s response so far is limited to issuance of notifications of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), whose implementation is non-existent anywhere including schools,” said the Medical Association office-bearers while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

They said that the winter has arrived and schools have opened, and any carelessness on part of the government and the public might trigger second spike of coronavirus in the country. “However, the situation on ground in entirely opposite as no precautions were being observed in schools, which were opened in congested buildings,” they regretted.

They said PMA was concerned about the situation that might lead to a second spike of coronavirus, and demanded of the government to act beyond lip-service and ensure implementation of SOPs.

“We appeal to the people to adhere to the SOPs and observe caution, limit movement and take precautions to save themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19 pandemic, which may prove to be even more fatal,” they added.