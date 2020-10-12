close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 12, 2020

Nadal routs Djokovic for 13th French Open

Top Story

AFP
October 12, 2020

PARIS: Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open and equal Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles on Sunday. Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. "Congrats to Novak for another great tournament. Sorry for today. We’ve played plenty of times together — one day one wins, another the other," said Nadal.

Latest News

More From Top Story