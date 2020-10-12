Nadal routs Djokovic for 13th French Open

PARIS: Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open and equal Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles on Sunday. Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. "Congrats to Novak for another great tournament. Sorry for today. We’ve played plenty of times together — one day one wins, another the other," said Nadal.