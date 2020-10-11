Naval chief calls on COAS, CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi visited GHQ and called on Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa here Saturday.

During the meeting matters of professional interest were discussed. COAS congratulated Admiral Amjad on assumption of command of Pakistan Navy and hoped that Pakistan Navy will achieve new heights under his able command.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, CNS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for martyrs of Pakistan. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi also called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters.

CJCSC congratulated him on assuming the command and expressed his satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy.