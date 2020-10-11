Citizens Foundation enables digital collection of donations

Islamabad : The Citizens Foundation has entered into an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NiFT)—one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan—for enabling digital collections and donations through NiFT’s DFS platform under the brand name ‘NiFTePay.’

The agreement, which was signed by the CEO of NiFT HaiderWahab, and President of TCF Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, provides an opportunity to TCF donors to conduct digital contributions directly through their bank accounts or wallets on TCF’s website.

Both TCF and NiFT have been focusing on promotion of digital transactions. The Citizens Foundation has been working to implement its digital channels for the comfort of its customers so that they can donate digitally without the need to visit physical outlets. NiFTePay has established an interoperable digital commerce payments system which works with any bank account or wallet in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Asaad thanked NIFT for supporting TCF and providing a quick way to make online donations through bank transfers. “We are hopeful that this collaboration will help more people connect with our mission and play their part in educating the less privileged children of Pakistan.”

Haider Wahab aid, “We feel happy to be associated with this noble cause, also since it enables yet another new use case for NIFT’s payment gateway. It is heartening to see the actual manifestation of the vision of NIFT ePay in the market.”