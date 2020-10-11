SC building turns pink

Islamabad : The Supreme Court building was illuminated in the pink colour in support of Pink Ribbon to raise public awareness of breast cancer.

The event was organised in commemoration of PINKtober - Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. Founder of Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab said it was indeed an honour for us to illuminate the highest court of appeal in Pakistan for such a noble cause.

He said involvement of such a sanctified institution had provided hope to thousands of breast cancer patients in Pakistan.

He thanked the chief justice of Pakistan for supporting the illumination of the Supreme Court building to spread awareness of breast cancer. "It is so unfortunate that breast cancer alone claims 40,000 lives every year due to ignorance, late diagnosis and myths related to breast cancer. Despite the fact, that out of all the types of cancers, breast cancer is only cancer that can be cured successfully if diagnosed at an early stage," he said.

He said as per the new statistics, over 10 million Pakistani women were at high risk of getting breast cancer in their lifetime.

"We need to re-establish our health structure based on better-researched statistics of disease burden. Besides this, a special focused awareness drive is required to promote the concept of “prevention is better than cure” as a better healthy lifestyle can prevent breast cancer up to 40%," he said.