Minister announces online academy for class 9 to 12

LAHORE : Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has announced setting up online Insaf Academy offering free lectures and quizzes for students from Class 9 to Class 12 on a single platform.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dr Murad Raas said that in the first phase lectures of five subjects Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Computer Science and Mathematics would be available for Class 9 students free of cost on a single platform with quizzes to keep the students and their parents involved and to save them from going to private academies.

The minister said that similarly the department was working on another programme which was aimed at improving capacity of English language teachers of the government schools.

He said the department had trained 1,000 master trainers who would visit schools and teach students in presence of their English subject teachers so that these teachers learn how to teach English as a subject.

Dr Murad Raas said that these two revolutionary programmes would be started from upcoming academic session starting March 2021. He added in the next phases online lecturers would be introduced for Class 10 onwards till Class 12.

He expressed concerns on mushrooming private tuition centres and academies and said online Insaf Academy would prove to be an ideal alternative.

To a question he also came hard on opposition parties saying schools were opened under certain SOPs and similarly SOPs were issued for other sectors before opening the same.

He added political gatherings were not mandatory under prevailing Covid-19 situation.

He said gathering people to protect ill gotten money was unfortunate.

respect: Providing a healthy environment and better recreational facilities is top priority of the Punjab government and unlike previous governments, the PTI is not working on paper but in practice.

This was stated by Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal who visited parks of his constituency along with PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi here on Saturday.

They visited Samanabad Ground and other parks and reviewed issues to improve recreational facilities in parks.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Mian Aslam Iqbal said provision of healthy environment and better recreational facilities is our top priority. The Butt Ground Park will be merged into a larger family park. We will work to rehabilitate and provide facilities for all parks throughout the city.

The PTI was not working on paper like in previous governments, the minister said.

PML-N is not against the government, it wants to hold a rally against judiciary. Opposition should also respect the institutions, he said.

“Political parties continue to show people’s power. If anyone tried to damage public and private property, law will come into action. The convicted criminal who is sitting outside and doing things, the nation is watching. These are the same people who attacked the Supreme Court. They are trying to be bigger than the institutions by hurling insults at the national institutions. It is not appropriate. Instead of sitting outside and giving speeches, the convicts should come back and face the courts. On the other hand, the PPP has also left no stone unturned in looting national resources,” the minister said.

He said if the opposition had to show its strength then the nation could not be fooled. He said judiciary has an important role to play in every country.