Muzarabani back as Zimbabwe name squad for Pak tour

HARARE: Blessing Muzarabani, who had put his international career on hold, has been named in Zimbabwe’s 20-man squad for their tour of Pakistan later this month.

Muzarabani, who had signed a Kolpak deal in 2018 with Northamptonshire, decided to return to international fold after he was released from the contract.

The 6ft 6in fast bowler’s presence will provide a valuable boost to Zimbabwe’s squad, which will be missing the experienced Kyle Jarvis, who has been ruled out with a stress fracture.

Muzarabani, who debuted in 2017, has featured in one Test, 18 ODIs and six T20Is, picking up 27 wickets.

Two uncapped players have also been added to the squad: 19-year-old left-handed batsman Milton Shumba and 27-year-old paceman Faraz Akram.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning October 30.

The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and will be played in Multan, while the T20Is will be played in RawalpindI.

ODIs: Oct 30, Nov 1, 3

T20Is: Nov 7, 8, 10

Squad: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.