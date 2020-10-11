Mega power projects to overcome energy crisis, says CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government is working on a number of mega hydropower projects, which would help overcome the energy crisis in the province.

He was speaking at the performance review meeting of the Energy and Power Department here, said a handout.

Besides Advisor to chief minister on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan, secretary Energy and Power and chief executive officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about the progress made so far on various developmental projects of the department, it was stated that 94 percent work on the Jabori hydropower project in Mansehra had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by the end of this year. The project, on completion, will generate more than 71 GW electricity per annum.

Similarly, it was informed that 88 percent work on Karora hydropower project in Shangla had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by January next year. Also, 85 percent work has been completed on 40 MW Kotu hydropower project in Lower Dir, whereas progress on 84 MW Matiltan hydropower project is 47 percent.

The meeting was further told that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council had accorded approval to 157 MW Madayan and 88 MW Gabral power projects to be executed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Programme. Work on the 300 MW Balakot project will be started next year.

Expressing satisfaction on the overall performance of the department, the chief minister directed the high-ups of the department to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing projects.

The meeting was also informed that the newly-established KP Transmission and Grid System Company had been registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Regarding the micro hydel power projects, it was stated that in the first phase, 307 projects had been completed in 11 districts of the province, with a total production capacity of 25,000 kilowatts, whereas 672 micro hydel power projects would be started in the second phase.

With regard to the solarisation programme of the department, the participants were informed that 300 mosques had been solarised in the newly merged districts and work has been started on the solarisation of 4,000 more mosques in the province while tenders have been issued for the solarisation of 8,000 schools and 187 basic health units across the province.