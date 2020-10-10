Fix a Leak Week awareness drive launched

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Wasa Friday launched “Fix A Leak Week” drive to conserve water and create awareness among people and government departments to save it.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, FDA Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar, MPA and Vice Chairman Wasa Shahid Javed visited Masjid Ismail and observed the advance technology of detecting leakage in under-ground water supply pipeline.

Deputy Managing Director Wasa, Adnan Nisar and Director Water Wasa Saqib Raza briefed the DG FDA and other officers. They said the advanced technology of international standard is being utilised by Wasa for repairing and maintenance of water supply and sewerage system.

The FDA DG appreciated the modern technology and advanced resources being used by Wasa with full command for checking the leakage and maintenance of entire system. He said that water is lifeline and every drop of it should be conserved with responsibility keeping in view its importance and value. The DG said the careless use of water or urban leaks can waste millions gallons of water annually depriving millions people of basic water needs of other areas. He maintained that the objectives of observing awareness week for controlling and fixing the leakage of water to realise the public importance of water which should not be wasted even a single drop. He directed the officials concerned to promote culture of careful use of water in public. Expressing his views on the occasion, FDA Chairman Chaudhry Latif Nazar said water is a priceless blessing of Allah Almighty and life cannot be imagined without it. He said we should use water judiciously. He said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to protecting and saving the water and other resources. He lauded the efforts of Wasa for conserving the water with multiple methods and measures. Wasa Vice Chairman Shahid Javed vowed that the water resources would not be wasted as these were very precious for our existence and advanced technology is being used by Wasa to stop the leakage of water. He said we should also play role to check the taps and water supply lines at our homes, work and public places. He told that WASA teams are active to check any leakage in water supply pipelines beside carrying out the awareness drive to achieve the government objectives of fix a leak week.

WORLD EGG DAY MARKED: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Friday marked World Egg Day to highlight the importance of nutritive value of eggs. On the occasion, students showcased the different dishes of eggs and a seminar was arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry UAF. Addressing the moot, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said it was essential to change food habits keeping its nutrition value, lifestyle and body requirement in view to combat the increasing ailment in the country.

He maintained eggs should be made an essential part of our intake. He said an egg was high value food and it also decreased the risk of many diseases. He said it has vitamin B which protects skin, hair and liver.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Aslam Mirza said world egg day was initiated in 1996 in order to raise awareness among the masses about its benefits and their important role in life. He said that egg is an important source of nutrition and contains proteins, minerals and vitamins. Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said we have to adopt the simplicity in our food that would lead towards a healthy society. He said an egg contains omega three acids which decreases triglyceride levels. He urged the people to intake an egg on a daily basis. Dr Fawad Ahmad said the per person annual consumption of eggs was very less than 100 in our country whereas human body requirement stands at 300 eggs a year. It is causing various diseases due to deficiency of protein and other essential food ingredients. Dr Yusuf also spoke.