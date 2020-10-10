Sindh University announces on-campus exams from Oct 12

SUKKUR: The University of Sindh has decided to hold on-campus examinations from October 12, 2020 for the first time after the closure of institution for the past six months in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak across Pakistan.

Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto has issued a circular regarding Covid-19 SOPs, asking the students, teachers and other staff to wear face masks at all cost and maintain social distancing in order to stay safe from the coronavirus. He directed the concerned quarters to make all the arrangements for proper ventilation in the examination halls and ensure distance for seating arrangements.

On the other hand, the controller of semester examinations Muhammad Mashoque Siddiqui has announced that the first semester examinations to improve and failure students of all disciplines would be commenced from October 12, 2020 at the universityâ€™s Allama I.I Kazi campus Jamshoro and its constituent campuses.