Fayyaz Chohan condemns India for links with terrorists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Friday said that India had topped the list of countries having links with terrorists. Reacting to the article published in American Foreign Policy magazine, the minister said that this rating had supported the stance of Pakistan about Indian government. India is involved in carrying out false flag operations across the world, he stated. The reaction came after American magazine exposed links between India and terrorists.