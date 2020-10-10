close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
AFP
October 10, 2020

Denmark to ban electric scooters

COPENHAGEN: The city of Copenhagen wants to ban electric scooter rentals from the city centre, officials said on Friday, in what would be one most strict regulations against a symbol of the new, "sharing economy". "It will no longer be possible to rent or park an electric scooter in the majority of Copenhagen’s most built up areas from January 1," the city’s environmental and technical services department said in an email to AFP.

