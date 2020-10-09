COVID-19 impact on higher education discussed

LAHORE:The first two-day international e-conference on Research and Leadership (IeCOREL 2020) was organised by Department of Education of University of Management and Technology (UMT) on Thursday.

According to a press release, the theme of the moot was “Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education: Entering 21st Century with Literate Population” with an aim to highlight prevailing impacts of COVID-19 on higher education around the world. Panel discussion on “Leading higher education during pandemic” and “Entering 21st century with a literate population” was also conducted.

Renowned key note speakers, global thinkers and professionals, UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad, UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dean School of Social Sciences and Humanities (SSS&H) Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhter, Dr Tapio Varis (Turkey) and many other guests from NGOS, INGOs, UNESCO, including academia participated in the E-conference.

Dr Mumtaz Akhter talked about prevailing situation of COVID-19 and its impacts on higher education around the world. Ibrahim Hassan Murad said the role of research and leadership in higher education was not only with knowledge but displaying the best of human values along with nation building. He expressed that the COVID-19 had not only caused disruption in the education sector but also generated a negative impact on vulnerable sections of society. The pandemic has increased the responsibilities of world leaders to support higher education in developing countries, he added.

More than five international keynote speakers, students, staff, faculty and people from different walks of life joined this E-moot.