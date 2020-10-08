Remand extended

LAHORE:An Accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Rizwan Ashraf, a co-accused in Gujrat police funds case. The court has extended physical remand of the said accused by October 13.

National Accountability Bureau had probed four former DPOs of Gujrat in this case, including SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz, SSP Sohail Zafar Chattha and Rai Zameer. As per NAB claims, all four former DPOs during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, martyr funds, fake vouchers, pensions and alleged ghost employments. Inquiry against Sohail Zafar Chattah is still going on.

It is pertinent to mention that top police officials, including Rai Ejaz and Kamran Mumtaz were arrested by the NAB. Later, both of them had secured bails from the Lahore High Court. NAB had arrested SP Kamran Mumtaz after he had returned from Australia where he had gone for attending a professional course.

The bureau has accused him of embezzling Rs550 million under different heads, including petrol bills, allowances and martyrs funds of the police department during his posting as Gujrat DPO (2015-16).