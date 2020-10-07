Zubair aims to get NRO for Nawaz Sharif: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE:Commenting on the appointment of Zuabir Umar as a spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that those who called on army chief had been made the spokesperson.

The minister said that the aim of the appointment of Zubair Umar as Nawaz Sharif’s spokesperson was to get NRO. Raising questions on Zubair’s appointment, Chohan said it was proved from the appointment of the former governor Sindh that Nawaz Sharif narrative and action were not univocal to each other.

He said that on one side, the PML-N had thrown out MPAs from the party who called on democratic leaders; on the other hand, those who called on the military leader had been made Nawaz’s spokesman. Is it not an open contradiction, he asked the masses.

Chohan said that the PML-N had several stalwarts in its ranks but none of them was made Nawaz’s spokesman, adding that the purpose of this appointment was to get NRO.