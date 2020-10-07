Team for Zimbabwe series to be named on 19th

LAHORE: Chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that Pakistan’s limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe will be named on October 19 once the National T20 Cup has concluded.

The selection committee is likely to announce around 23 members squad.

“We tried to minimise the squad due to the bio-secure bubble. We also have to practise as we have not played ODI cricket for a long period. We have planned to play intra-squad matches on October 24 and 26,” Misbah told reporters.

“In the coming week, we will discuss with the selectors that where we have to induct our youngsters in the team and create the right balance which can lead us to win matches,” he added.

“Two T20 and one fifty over world cups are coming. It is great to see that we are witnessing a pool of players who can be tested,” Misbah said while watching the Second XI National T20 Cup matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Zimbabwe will arrive on October 20. The series will be played behind closed doors. ODIs will be played on October 30 , November 1 and 3, which will be followed by three T20Is on November 7, 8, and 10. The ODI series is part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches.

“After the ODIs, players who are not required for the T20Is, will be released and advised to participate in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament, which begins on 25 October,” he said.

The chief selector and head coach said he will watch the second round matches of the First XI National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi, which begins on October 9, and will also use the opportunity to continue discussions with his fellow selectors who are also team coaches.

“I had a first round of discussion with the coaches in Multan and we will resume those discussions in Rawalpindi,” he added.

“We will take a sensible and commonsense approach for the Zimbabwe series. While we want to give opportunities to the younger players, we also need to ensure we win matches as there is no alternate or replacement to success. I am all for the rotation policy as long as it doesn’t affect the team combination and result.

“This is international cricket and each opponent at this level needs to be treated with respect.

“The National T20 Cup has produced outstanding cricket. The younger players have smartly and intelligently utilised this platform to express themselves, which is excellent. A number of performances will give the selectors some headache when they sit to finalise the squad, but it will be a good headache to have.

“We want to monitor the performances of players in both the First and Second XI tournaments of the National T20 Cup,” he said.