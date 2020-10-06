People want real change, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that people of Pakistan wanted real change and the JI was their only hope. The JI leader alleged that the PTI government neither developed any policy framework for national development nor initiated a single project of national importance in the past two years.

Addressing the party leaders and workers here Monday, he alleged that the government had been deceiving the masses and destroying the country. He said PTI proved itself worst than its predecessors, setting worst examples of bad governance and weak foreign policy. He said massive inflation and unemployment had become trademark of the government.

Masses were desperate and wanted to get rid of the PTI government as soon as possible, he said, adding this time the people of Pakistan were no more ready to give chance to the corrupt elite which was ruling the country for decades only by changing different parties. He said the people wanted real change and the JI was their only hope. JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch also spoke on occasion.