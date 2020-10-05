PPP has sown seed of ethnic division: MQM

HYDERABAD: Showing its strength in Hyderabad by organizing a massive rally on Sunday, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s leaders said that Pakistan People’s Party had sown the seed of ethnic division in the province when the party formed its first government 50 years ago.

Addressing an MQM-P rally that ended at the Koh-e-Noor Chowk, the MQM-P’s Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that successes of marches in Hyderabad and Karachi were a verdict of the street against Sindh’s rulers because their vote had not been given due importance.

He said that so-called champions of democracy, by adopting the policy of discrimination in Sindh, have deprived the citizens of urban areas of their rights and divested urban youth of government jobs through fake domiciles.

The successful Hyderabad march exposed the faces of those who divided the urban and rural Sindh through their linguistic policy, he said. People were fully aware of those who were sincere with the land of Sindh.

He said that Hyderabad neededbetter civic amenities, a system of solid waste management, filter and sewerage plants and a protection wall along River Indus dykes.Aamir Khan, the MQM-P senior deputy convener, said that the height of racism can be gauged from the fact that this Sindh government had not appointed even a single Urdu-speaking administrator in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah.

“Those calling the MQM-P traitor for talking about the division of the province are themselves the biggest traitors as they do not consider the province an administrative unit but a separate country or are plotting to make it a country,” he said.

The MQM-P leaders claimed had the last census not been mishandled and engineered, the PPP leaders would have never been in power through a majority vote. The PPP grabbed power through the engineered results of the census and was an “illegitimate” government imposed on the people for the last 12 years, they said.