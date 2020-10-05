LGH sets up counters to check dengue

LAHORE:Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Al-Freed Zafar has said that following direction of the Punjab government, dengue counters have been set up in the Outdoor/Emergency Department, LGH in order to facilitate the general public.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, Prof Al-Freed visiting the various wards of LGH said that the staff concerned, AMS and DMS on duty would be responsible for immediate provision of medical care free-of-cost to the dengue fever patients. MS Dr Ali Razzaq, Additional Director Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Jafar Shah, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were present in the occasion.

Principal said that, the LGH administration was fully prepared to face any kind of situation regarding dengue. He said that spray was being repeated daily in order to save staff and patients from dengue. He stressed upon the medical professionals to actively continue sensitising people about the need of cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue.

Prof Zafar directed the administrative doctors to ensure presence of their subordinate staff during all the three shifts and send reports about late-comers to MS office for necessary action. He also directed nurses to keep the patients’ charts complete and sanitary inspectors to keep the hospital neat and clean. He said that there was a permanent feature of conducting workshops and seminars at LGH so as to keep the knowledge of doctors updated, he concluded.

UV introduces Cisco courses: Virtual University has introduced subsidised entry and associate level Cisco courses on the directions of Information Technology and Telecommunication Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui.

According to a press release, the offered courses are Cyber Security Essentials, CyberOps Associate and CCNA V7. Initially the courses have been offered in seven cities of Pakistan i.e. Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Quetta and Peshawar.

Virtual University (UV) Rector Naeem Tariq said the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to enrich the economy with an additional qualified workforce of youngsters educated on European professional standards to learn special skill sets. It will enable them to capitalise on the latest trends evolving in IT, he added.