Duchess Sophie heartfelt message proves she is royal family's 'key asset'

Duchess Sophie shared a heartfelt message after she performed a key task assigned by King Charles.

The Duchess of Edinburgh marked the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide during her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She read an emotional message personally penned by the monarch to the affected community.

Notably, the mother-of-three gave an interview to the Mirror in which she highlighted the power of women joining hands and working alongside men to solve problems.

Sophie also recalled her visit to Chad, Sudan, which made her the first working royal to meet refugees in a dangerous region.

Prince Edward's wife said, "I have absolute faith in the women of the world to solve so many issues that we have alongside men, of course, we can't do it without them."

However, she believes that "it does seem to be wherever I go it's so often the women on the ground who are the ones that are starting make the difference, who are the ones who are starting to build peace, who are the ones who are going to have to take the resolutions and turn them into actions on the ground."

Speaking of her experience visiting Chad, she said that the women in those camps were "incredibly strong," as they were supporting each other in times of need.

Sophie believes that if the right opportunities are given to the affected women, they will work for their shelter, food, water and education for their children.

Notably, the Duchess of Edinburgh proved that she is a "key asset" of the royal family, stating, "...I hope that my activity in this area creates continuity," referring to her work with FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office].