Kate Middleton mastermind behind King Charles, Prince Harry peace summit?

King Charles holds a special regard for his darling daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and trusts her opinion in matters particularly concerning the royal family.

Over the years, the monarch has grown closer to Kate and has reportedly confided in her about his feelings on the royal rift with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry had revealed that he and his cancer-stricken father have not spoken over a year amid his security appeal against the U.K. Home Office. When the devastating verdict was announced, Harry made comments about the King’s health which did not sit right with the Palace. Despite his public plea to reconcile with his family, the chances of that happening seemed grim.

It wasn’t until last week when a secret peace summit took place in London in which the King’s top aide and two of Sussexes aides discussed matters, via Mail on Sunday.

While the content of the talks remains a mystery, sources shared that this was “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction”.

It remains to be seen how the meeting came to be but it is possible that Kate had orchestrated the meeting for her father-in-law.

According to a report by Heat magazine, the Princess of Wales made a pact with the King to bring Harry back into the fold.

“Kate has promised Charles she’ll do everything she can to bring everyone together. They both feel confident William will be won over in the end,” the insider told the outlet.

“Charles has had enough of the fighting. He wants Harry back, so he’s counting on Kate to smooth things over with William,” they continued.

The King “realised it’s important to cherish every moment, and doesn’t want to live the rest of his life without speaking to Harry again”.

Moreover, Charles believes that Kate is the “glue” that hold the family together and she also had a close relationship with her brother-in-law.

While many details still remain under wraps, it is possible that Kate would have softened to fulfil a special request for the King despite Prince William’s grievances.