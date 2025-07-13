King Charles, Prince William’s stance remains unchanged for Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew may have been cleared from the FBI investigation about the Epstein files but the court of public opinion still hasn’t ruled him ‘not guilty’.

The Duke of York was forced to step back from his senior royal position in 2019 after his connection to financier Jeffery Epstein unfolded along with a disgraceful sex trafficking scandal.

After years-long probe, Andrew was finally set free from the scrutiny. And while he is free to pursue his lucrative businesses, there isn’t going to be much change in terms of his position with the royal family, experts determine.

Royal correspondent Bronte Coy shared that while this is a “relief” for Andrew, “in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t changes very much”.

“The court of public opinion ruled years ago and that was also related to things like denying any allegations of wrongdoing all the way through,” she explained.

“He settled that case with Virginia Giuffre, in which he also denied any allegations of wrongdoing but he settled the case. There was that disastrous news night interview where his response to the ties to Jeffrey Epstein, who had these sickening horrendous crimes, people did not respond well to his position or lack of accountability.”

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Simon Vigar agreed and said that Andrew may be the “only person” who might believe there is a way back.

“I don't think King Charles or Prince William think there’s a way back for him,” he said. “The only time we see him is at family events like the Easter service, when he’s out there, you know, front and centre and smiling, but he’s not doing royal duties.”