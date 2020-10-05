Those making institutions controversial damaging Pakistan, says Shafqat

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the enemy is attempting to weaken Pakistan and those making the institutions controversial are, in fact, damaging the country.

While addressing the closing ceremony of Vice Chancellors Convention on Counter-Violent Extremism in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Punjab at a local hotel here on Saturday, he said all pillars of the state were united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and were making concerted efforts to solve problems being faced by the country.

Shafqat said the incumbent government was in favour of student unions as Pakistan could not progress without democracy.

However, he added, the government could not allow political interference in educational institutions in the garb of student unions.

He also said universities were meant to be spaces for education and not political ones. He said the government was working on student unions and would take the vice chancellors and students and their parents on board in this regard.

The minister said the Pakistan armed forces played a leading role in eliminating terrorism and violence in the country through their hard work and valour and the same should be acknowledged.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Fazal Khalid, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) Syed Kausar Abbas, Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof Ziaul Qayyum besides more than 100 vice-chancellors, deans, rectors and faculty of various universities of the federation and provinces were present at the convention.

Vice Chancellor and Chairman Vice Chancellors Committee of Quaid-e-Azam University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali presented a joint declaration, expressing solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, reiterating their commitment to promote peace in public and private universities. Along with quality of education, it will also play a role in character building, communication between faculty and students in universities will be further improved, and a special directorate will be set up to address student issues, Muhammad Ali added.